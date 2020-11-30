Mngqithi feels Downs are favourites to win league

It is impossible to go the entire DStv Premiership campaign unbeaten. That is the view of Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Mangoba Mngqithi.

He does not want to put unnecessary pressure on his players but admitted they are favourites to reclaim their Premiership title. The Brazilians paid tribute to their fallen defender Anele Ngcongca in emphatic style with a commanding 3-0 victory over Stellenbosch at Loftus Versfeld Stadium at the weekend.

Peter Shalulile, Kermit Erasmus and Themba Zwane scored to help them to return to the top of the table. Each goal scorer took out a Ngcongca tribute T-shirt to celebrate his life.

Both teams wore Ngcongca tribute shirts during warm-up. The game was stopped in the 16th minute for a round of applause as Ngcongca wore the No 16 jersey at the Brazilians. The 10-time league champions will dedicate 16 games to him, starting with the Stellies game.

The players were determined to win the game for Ngcongca, and no team would stand in their way on the day.

“We would like to thank Stellenbosch for supporting the initiative to celebrate the life of Anele, and we appreciate that. They did not complain and were happy to help us honour him. We celebrated in the 16th minute of the game with the support of the match officials and the opposition. We will dedicate 16 games to him. He made the change room better with his jokes, and he did not like to lose a game. Anele was a big figure for club and country,” said Mngqithi.

He said the league supported their initiative.