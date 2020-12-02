Sports minister Mthethwa and provincial MEC accused of snubbing Ngcongca's family after his death

Anele Ngcongca's family has accused sports minister Nathi Mthethwa and the Western Cape provincial government of snubbing them following the death of the former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns defender last week.

The Cape Town-born player died in a car crash on the N2 outside Mtunzini on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast last week and his funeral has been postponed as his mother is not well.

His sister‚ Siyasanga‚ fired a salvo at Mthethwa and provincial MEC Anroux Marais on social media on Wednesday and said the much loved player is being celebrated in Belgium‚ where he spent almost a decade with KRC Genk‚ while there's been very little recognition of the sacrifices he made for his country.

“It’s sad to see Anele Ngcongca’s life celebrated in Belgium and not in South Africa. Sport Minister has not made any contact with the family‚ MEC of CT has said nothing. The people of Gugulethu [in Cape Town] are disappointed. We as a family are disappointed.

“This man played for the World Cup and Bafana Bafana with 50 Caps‚ but there’s silence. @MbalulaFikile is the only Minister that came to meet the family‚” said Siyasanga.