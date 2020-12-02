Can Shalulile, Erasmus and Zwane emulate the 'CBD'?

The lethality of the Mamelodi Sundowns trio of Peter Shalulile, Kermit Erasmus and Themba Zwane is gradually evoking memories of the “CBD”, which was a deadly partnership formed by Leonardo Castro, Khama Billiat and Keagan Dolly.

The much-vaunted CBD terrorised defenders between 2015 and 2016, scoring a combined 25 league goals to help Sundowns win the 2015/16 championship. The deadly trio also played a pivotal role in Downs’ CAF Champions League success of 2016.

The blossoming of Downs' new recruits Shalulile and Erasmus, coupled with Zwane's upturn in form, has seen the Brazilians fire from all cylinders this season. Shalulile, Erasmus and Zwane have scored 10 goals between them in the DStv Premiership.

From five league games, Zwane already boasts five goals, with no assist. Shalulile has three goals and two assists after the same number of DStv Premiership matches as Zwane, while Erasmus has netted two times, racking up three assists from four league games.

The advent of the Shalulile-Erasmus-Zwane combo has drawn out debate, with many feeling the new attacking partnership can emulate the CBD. One of the people who have predicted that this new attacking unit can match the CBD is Downs' erstwhile star Manqoba “Shakes” Ngwenya.

“This is a very strong attacking partnership. Shalulile has an unbelievable work ethic; he’s also very good aerially. Kermit is a striker who is a ball player and that complements the style of Sundowns, especially with the fact that Mshishi [Zwane] is also good at playing the ball,’’ Ngwenya told Sowetan yesterday.

“These three players will go far this season. To be honest I think their combination can even be bigger than the CBD. I think what they have done is just a start. We [Sundowns] are in second gear…we are still going to put gear three, four and five, then you’ll see wonders.’’