Influential Mamelodi Sundowns attacking midfielder Gaston Sirino is staying put at Chloorkop‚ at least for now.

Sundowns and Sirino's long-time Egyptian admirers Al Ahly could not conclude a deal before the Premier Soccer League (PSL) transfer window slammed shut at midnight on Monday.

Al Ahly‚ who won a record ninth Caf Champions League title under the guidance of Sirino’s former coach Pitso Mosimane last Friday‚ had their initial offer flatly rejected by Sundowns.

“They made an offer which we rejected‚” Sundowns senior official Yogesh Singh told TimesLive on Tuesday.

“For us the negotiations are closed and Sirino remains our player. Unless they come back to the table with a better and fairer offer that shows respect for Sundowns‚ nothing is going to happen.

"For us‚ this matter is closed and he remains our player until they come back to us with a better offer.”

Though Sundowns have rejected Al Ahly’s offer and the PSL transfer window closed on Monday‚ Sirino can still link up with Mosimane in Cairo because the Egyptian window only closes on Sunday.

If Sirino is signed by Al Ahly this week‚ he will miss the early stages of the Caf Champions League. But the Egyptians will be able to register him in January as there is another window due to open before the group stages.

Sirino‚ who has been a revelation at Sundowns since he arrived from South America in 2018‚ has won three league titles while playing alongside the likes of Themba Zwane‚ Percy Tau and Sibusiso Vilakazi.

This season Sirino has only featured for Sundowns in the MTN8 quarter-final loss to Bloemfontein Celtic and has missed all of their five DStv Premiership matches‚ which ended in four wins and a draws.