Kaitano Tembo won't rush to replace Daniels

Instead of venturing into the transfer market to replace veteran defender Clayton Daniels, SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo says it is time to groom youngsters to take over from him.

Daniels and the club terminated their contract as they could not agree on a new deal, and the former captain wants to further his career at a club that would guarantee him game time. He only featured for the Tshwane-based giants in three matches in the new season.

The Zimbabwean-born coach said he would not replace the 36-year-old and would encourage the young players to step up.

Tembo said it is hard to lose him, but it creates an opening for a younger player to come in. “It is sad to lose him as he has been a pillar of strength. He won trophies with the team, and all we can do is to wish him all the best in his next chapter,” Tembo told Sowetan yesterday.

Tembo said Daniels was like a soldier and represented the club with pride. “He played that role of a senior player when he was around the likes of Sipho Mbule, Teboho Mokoena, Luke Fleurs and Keanan Philips. He held these players by the hand, and I think it is an opportunity for them to show what they have learned [from him] and pass the baton [to the current crop of youngsters],” said Tembo.

When approached to shed some light on his departure, Daniels, the tough-as-teak defender, was reluctant to comment.

“I do not think that it is the right time for me to comment on this. I am still digesting the news and do not want to talk about it. Maybe I will be in a position to talk about it some day,” said Daniels.

Matsatsantsa-a-Pitori will not be in action for two weeks as their opponents, Bloemfontein Celtic, are playing in the CAF Confederation Cup this week.

They host Kaizer Chiefs at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on December 15.

“It is hard to get friendlies as everyone is playing, but it is nobody’s fault that we are not playing. We will keep on training and make sure that the boys are not bored by the lack of game time,” Tembo added.