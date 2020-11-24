Fired coach has always been skating on thin ice with no wins
Buckley steps in as Maritzburg show Tinkler the door
Maritzburg United chairman Farook Kadodia has disclosed the club will only hire a new coach after their Friday Dstv Premiership clash against SuperSport United.
Maritzburg are without a coach after sacking Eric Tinkler yesterday. As the club last won by beating Polokwane City 1-0 last season in March, Tinkler had always been skating on thin ice. The weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Black Leopards proved the final nail in his coffin.
Speaking to Sowetan yesterday, Kadodia confirmed they’d terminated Tinkler’s contract, revealing assistant coach Delron Buckley will steer the ship when they host SuperSport at Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday (8pm). The Team of Choice’s owner intends to take a decision on a new coach after the SuperSport game.
“Obviously, we’ve terminated the head coach’s contract. The results have been eluding us. We wish him all the best. It’s too soon to say who’ll succeed him. Our focus is on the Friday game,’’ said Kadodia.
“Hopefully, after that game on Friday we can find a coach. But for now until we get the coach, Buckley is in charge. For now, the most important thing is that SuperSport game.’’
Kadodia wants a mentor who’ll take the club to greater heights, irrespective of his nationality. “I need a coach who will improve the team…I won’t say local or international,’’ he said.
“The new coach must be someone we all trust. I don’t care if he’s from Europe or he’s local. The bottom line is that he must help the team do well in the league, turn things around.’’
Maritzburg are bottom of the table with no points as Tinkler lost all the opening four games. The Team of Choice also crashed out of the MTN8 at the first hurdle, surrendering their lead to be beaten by Kaizer Chiefs.
After starting the previous season relatively well, Maritzburg’s momentum was blunted in the bio-bubble, where they lost three of their seven games and drew four.
