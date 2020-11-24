Buckley steps in as Maritzburg show Tinkler the door

Maritzburg United chairman Farook Kadodia has disclosed the club will only hire a new coach after their Friday Dstv Premiership clash against SuperSport United.

Maritzburg are without a coach after sacking Eric Tinkler yesterday. As the club last won by beating Polokwane City 1-0 last season in March, Tinkler had always been skating on thin ice. The weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Black Leopards proved the final nail in his coffin.

Speaking to Sowetan yesterday, Kadodia confirmed they’d terminated Tinkler’s contract, revealing assistant coach Delron Buckley will steer the ship when they host SuperSport at Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday (8pm). The Team of Choice’s owner intends to take a decision on a new coach after the SuperSport game.

“Obviously, we’ve terminated the head coach’s contract. The results have been eluding us. We wish him all the best. It’s too soon to say who’ll succeed him. Our focus is on the Friday game,’’ said Kadodia.