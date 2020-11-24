Killer nanny gets 30 years in jail

The Benoni magistrate’s court yesterday dismissed the testimony of Manana Celina Tsabane as a lie and convicted and sentenced her to 30 years in jail for the murder of a baby she was hired to look after.

Acting judge Herman Broodwyk sentenced Tsabane to 25 years for murder and five years for defeating the ends of justice.

One-year-old Langelihle Mnguni was found dead in the storeroom at his home in October last year. In court Manana claimed she had been attacked and that a neighbour and his friends had kidnapped the baby.

Broodwyk rejected Tsabane’s claim that she had been attacked and charged at with knives.

“I also reject her version that she was drugged and forced to drink a concoction. Her version is a lie,” said Broodwyk.

He said Tsabane was found with self-inflicted injuries.