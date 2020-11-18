Letsoalo returns fast car for bigger mission

Fast cars and footballers are arguably inextricable from one another.

Such is the love for flashy and speedy cars among footballers that the story of Bloemfontein Celtic striker Victor Letsoalo returning his VW Golf R-Line to a dealership back in 2018 is so unusual that it has become an anecdote.

Letsoalo, one of the instrumental figures in Celtic’s recent resurgence, has no car. The Celtic striker selflessly took his car back to the dealership to help his mother build a house in his hometown of Ga-Molepo in Limpopo.

“I don’t have a car at the moment. In 2018 I took it back to the dealership. I was struggling financially as I had to do other things at home. The car was taking me back. I get lifts from Given [Mashikinya] to and from training,’’ Letsoalo told Sowetan.

“I took the car back because I was helping my mother to build a home. I am the only one who has a better job at home. My mom is a security guard and my father isn’t working. I also have a younger brother, Teboho, who is 19 years old.’’

On the back of scoring nine goals across all tournaments last campaign, , Letsoalo, 27, has already managed three from five outings in all competitions this term. The Phunya Sele Sele marksman has set himself a target of 30 goals in all competitions this season.

“The top-scorer award is something I really wish to win. I want to score in each and every game across all competitions. My target is 30 goals in all competitions this season,’’ said Letsoalo.

Letsoalo also believes it is a matter of time before he plies his trade abroad. The striker also wants to play for Bafana Bafana in the near future.

“Soon I will go. I want to play overseas, that’s my ultimate goal. I’d be delighted to play for Bafana. I will wait for my chance. I know it may take time for me to be there but eventually I will be part of the team,” Letsoalo noted.

Celtic have reached the MTN8 final, their second cup final in the space of two months after losing the Nedbank Cup decider to Mamelodi Sundowns in September. Phunya Sele Sele’s recent upturn has masked the club’s financial difficulties.

“As players we don’t focus on off-field disturbances. When we enter the field we do what we are supposed to do, which is to play football,’’ said Letsoalo, who won the Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament last season.

Celtic face Orlando Pirates in the Wafa Wafa decider at home on December 12. Letsoalo does not see reaching two cup finals as an achievement. However, he has attributed their promising form lately to camaraderie.

“We’ve not achieved anything yet. We are yet to win a trophy to start with. But our promising form has to do with the environment here. We’re a family. We have one spirit, we love each other.’’