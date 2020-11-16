Pule lauds new signings for his great form

Orlando Pirates ace Vincent Pule has chalked up his recent rich vein of form to the arrival of new players at the Buccaneers.

The 28-year-old Pule has been one of Pirates’ influential players thus far, playing a telling role in the club reaching the MTN8 final, where they will meet Bloemfontein Celtic away on December 12.

Before the start of the current campaign, the Buccaneers bolstered their already balanced squad with more quality, bringing in the likes of Bafana Bafana skipper Thulani Hlatshwayo, Namibian international Deon Hotto and versatile forward Terrence Dzvukamanja among many others.

Pule feels the arrival of such quality playing personnel has improved his game tremendously. Pule has featured in six games across the Dstv Premiership and the MTN8, netting once in the process.

“The new signings pushed us a bit. They came in and added value to the team. It’s been amazing to have them at the team and they truly have brought about a positive vibe in the team. I really feel their presence improved my game,’’ says Pule.

Pule’s promising early-season form earned him a late Bafana call-up, contesting to feature in today’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Sao Tome and Principe at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (3pm).