Zinnbauer tells Congolese striker to work hard

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer has dropped a hint that new signing Jean-Marc Makusu will have to prove himself first before being given a chance to play.

Makusu, a highly-rated Congolese striker, completed his Pirates switch yesterday after passing his medical. The 28-year-old joins from his native Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) giants AS Vita Club on a season-long loan, with an option to make the move permanent.

The well-travelled forward, who has plied his trade in countries like Belgium and Egypt in the past, faces stiff competition from the likes of Gabadinho Mhango, Zakhele Lepasa and Tshegofatso Mabasa, if he is to be a regular at Bucs.

Zinnbauer has since moved swiftly to make Makusu well aware that he must work hard if he wants to break into the Bucs' starting XI, telling him of the competition for starting slots at the club.

“We are pleased to have Makusu joining the team and [we] look forward to working with him. Our squad this year has every player in each position competing for a spot in the starting line-up and it will be no different to him,” said Zinnbauer on the club’s website yesterday.

“The healthy competition we have created will help [us] get the best out of all our players.”

The Congolese international also expressed his happiness to be a Buccaneer. Makusu is a seasoned campaigner in CAF competitions and his presence will boost Pirates in their quest for Confed Cup glory this season.

“I am happy to have joined this prestigious club and I look forward to a successful stay. This move presents a new challenge in a new country for me‚” said Makusu, who boasts 18 goals across the CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup over the past seasons with Vita.

“I have lofty ambitions and I am confident that I can achieve them with my new teammates.”