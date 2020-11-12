Mkhwanazi refuses to join TTM over 'salary cut'

A blame game has erupted between Bafana Bafana defender Buhle Mkhwanazi and troubled Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

Mkhwanazi was still contracted to Bidvest Wits when the university outfit sold their status to TTM at the end of the previous campaign. The towering centre-back has not received his clearance, hence he should be with the Venda club.

Even so, Mkhwanazi is still kicking his heels in Johannesburg, insisting he won’t join TTM until the Venda side’s chairperson, Masala Mulaudzi, irons out certain issues with him.

“I am still contracted with the team that bought Wits. I haven’t been part of the squad for their reasons, which are known by the president of the club. It all depends on the club’s [TTM’s] owner,” Mkhwanazi told Sowetan.

“The club owner is the one who can tell when a player can come and be with the team, but again depending on a few certain things in terms of contracts and agreements.”

Sowetan understands the source of this standoff between Mkhwanazi and TTM is that the club wants to slash the salary he was getting at Wits and the 30-year-old is not willing to take any pay cut. Without giving much away, Mkhwanazi hinted that the deadlock stemmed from a salary disagreement.

“In football there’s no way you can say a salary is a problem. You can’t say that, to be honest. Whoever is the owner knows… if Wits was paying me [a particular amount] it means it wasn’t too much. I believe even at TTM it should be the same thing,’’ said Mkhwanazi.