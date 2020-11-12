Khune adamant he deserves Bafana spot

Itumeleng Khune has responded to critics who questioned his inclusion in the Bafana Bafana squad to face Sao Tome and Principe in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers, maintaining he deserves to be selected even though he's not first choice at Kaizer Chiefs.

Bafana face the islanders in back-to-back qualifiers at Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow (9pm), and at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Monday (3pm), and eyebrows were raised when Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki named Khune in the squad despite him struggling for form at club level.

But the 33-year-old hit back and said his experience will rub off on the upcoming youngsters.

“To be quite honest, critics will always be there, and that’s what brings the best out of every player,” Khune told the media yesterday.

“I think the strong mentality has kept me going since day one. I always turn negativity into positivity, and that has kept me going, and I will continue working hard at the club level to gain my confidence back. I was out for nine months, and I cannot be hard on myself.

“The guys know what I have achieved in my career, and there is no need to remind them about that. They all know, and they draw inspiration from me. I don’t have to get to camp and start being big-headed and looking down on my teammates.