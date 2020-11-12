Dolly optimistic after several injury setbacks

Bafana Bafana midfielder Keagan Dolly says he is confident that he will have a good season with his French League 1 side Montpellier.

The 27-year-old was limited to just 10 first-team appearances in the past two seasons after fracturing his leg and suffering several niggling hamstring and ankle injuries.

He looks to have put that behind him this campaign as he has featured in six of Montpellier’s 10 league matches so far, and he is looking forward to continuing with that perfect start this campaign.

“It is not a secret that I haven’t been playing as much. I have been suffering from injuries, but I think that’s in the past now,” Dolly told the media in Durban.

“I had a good pre-season for nine weeks. I think that helped me a lot, it gave me confidence and scoring in the last camp as well against Zambia [for Bafana]. It helped me go back to my team.

“Getting few minutes that I’m getting at my team, it’s helping me because now I can get more call-ups to the national team and just come here with confidence and do my best to help the team and represent the nation well.”