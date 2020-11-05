Molangoane in tight corner as he wrestles with TTM over deal

Joseph “Tight” Molangoane has apparently refused to sign a termination of his contract with Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) until they pay what is due to him.

According to sources, Molangoane and former teammate Oupa Manyisa have not received their September and October salaries at TTM.

Molangoane and Manyisa were the first players to be unveiled by TTM in July after signing two-year deals. But they are now leaving without kicking a ball.

Asked for comment, the 32-year-old Molangoane, who left Kaizer Chiefs in June, was reluctant but insisted that he was still part of the team.

“There is nothing we can talk about now as we are still sorting out a few things with the club,” Molangoane told Sowetan.

“I still have a contract with the club and I’m not going anywhere. That’s all I can say. If you call me next week, maybe we can talk.”

SA Football Players Union (Safpu) vice-president Tebogo Munyai said they are yet to receive a complaint from the players regarding outstanding payments.

“Until the player comes to us with a complaint, then there is nothing we can do,” Munyai told Sowetan yesterday. “At the moment, no-one has approached us [saying] that he did not receive his salary.”

The TTM administration has come under scrutiny recently as they are battling to confirm their final squad for the season.

And it was no surprise when CEO Sello Chokoe dropped the phone shortly after hearing the question about Molangoane’s sudden departure.

Another player who was dropped by the team without kicking a ball is Venezuelan Gustavo Paez, who formerly played for Chiefs.

Paez's agent Gerald Baloyi said he understood the reasons why they cancelled the player's contract.

“I don’t blame TTM for terminating his contract. They wanted to protect their reputation,” Baloyi said.

“What happened is that AC Club Deportivo Meneros De Guayana en Venezuela terminated his contract six months ago. His contract with them was supposed to end in December, so when they check, it says he is contracted to the club, which is not valid. So TTM didn’t want to see the same thing which happened to Chiefs happen to them where they are banned for signing players in the end.

“He knows he is a free agent and we will have to wait until the end of December so he can join any team of his choice. We have teams interested in his services from North Africa [Raja Casablanca], Township Rollers in Botswana and even in the PSL.”