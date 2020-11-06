Bucs as good as in final, but 'must avoid complacency'

The 3-0 lead Orlando Pirates have from the first leg of the MTN8 tie against Kaizer Chiefs should possibly mean it is game over for Sunday's second leg at FNB Stadium (3pm), but there have been a few teams that have turned losses into unforgettable victories in the past.

The Buccaneers did well by not conceding in the first leg, meaning that should they score an away goal on Sunday, Amakhosi will face an even more uphill battle as they will need a minimum of five goals to advance to the final.

Former coaches at both Pirates and Chiefs Kosta Papic and Muhsin Ertugral have shared their views on how they see the outcome of this tie on Sunday.

Papic said he did not see Chiefs coming back into this match, and that according to his opinion, the game was over.

“You know in football everything is possible. They [Pirates] scored three, and Chiefs can score three as well,” Papic told Sowetan. “But if Pirates score a goal, that’s it, and it will be difficult for Chiefs to score five goals. I don’t remember in the last 20 years when anyone scored four goals in one derby. In my opinion, Pirates are through to the final.”

However, Papic warned Pirates to avoid being complacent, adding that they had to look to score away goals to put the game beyond Chiefs’ reach.