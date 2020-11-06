Game most likely over for Chiefs
Bucs as good as in final, but 'must avoid complacency'
The 3-0 lead Orlando Pirates have from the first leg of the MTN8 tie against Kaizer Chiefs should possibly mean it is game over for Sunday's second leg at FNB Stadium (3pm), but there have been a few teams that have turned losses into unforgettable victories in the past.
The Buccaneers did well by not conceding in the first leg, meaning that should they score an away goal on Sunday, Amakhosi will face an even more uphill battle as they will need a minimum of five goals to advance to the final.
Former coaches at both Pirates and Chiefs Kosta Papic and Muhsin Ertugral have shared their views on how they see the outcome of this tie on Sunday.
Papic said he did not see Chiefs coming back into this match, and that according to his opinion, the game was over.
“You know in football everything is possible. They [Pirates] scored three, and Chiefs can score three as well,” Papic told Sowetan. “But if Pirates score a goal, that’s it, and it will be difficult for Chiefs to score five goals. I don’t remember in the last 20 years when anyone scored four goals in one derby. In my opinion, Pirates are through to the final.”
However, Papic warned Pirates to avoid being complacent, adding that they had to look to score away goals to put the game beyond Chiefs’ reach.
“Complacency is a major problem for everybody around the world. When you win the match 3-0, you think you are already gone. I don’t think Pirates will fail to score the goal on Sunday.”
Ertugral, meanwhile, expects Chiefs to come out and press high while also looking for an early goal, which could put them at risk as Pirates will exploit the spaces behind.
“In a different situation, I would say with a team like Chiefs anything is possible,” Ertugral told Sowetan.
“New coach, Gavin [Hunt] coming in, the team is in a restructuring period. Always difficult. It will take time. Gavin will go for a pressing, try to find the early goal, which will bring emotions and dynamics to pressure more.
“Risky, but there are no other options, unfortunately. In this time to play as well, a team from that calibre is never easy.”
Some of the more recent great comebacks over two legs
1. 2016/17 round of 16 Uefa Champions League:
First leg: Paris Saint-Germain 4, Barcelona 0; Secong leg: Barcelona 6, PSG 1
2. 2018/19 Uefa Champions League semi-final:
Barcelona 3, Liverpool 0; Liverpool 4, Barcelona 0
3. 2017/18 Uefa Champions League quarter-final:
Barcelona 4, Roma 1; Roma 3, Barcelona 0
4. 2018/19 round of 16 Uefa Champions League:
Manchester United 0, PSG 2; PSG 1, Manchester United 3
