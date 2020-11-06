Davids worried by Bucs' slow start to matches

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Fadlu Davids is desperate to improve the way the club have been starting matches.

They go into the MTN8 semifinal second leg against rivals Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Sunday looking to protect a 3-0 lead.

Since the beginning of the new season, Pirates have made slow starts in all their matches, only to recover in the middle of the games.

Against Chiefs last week, they also made a slow start and Chiefs nearly punished them as they got two big chances earlier on through Leonardo Castro and Khama Billiat but missed those opportunities.

It was also a similar case against Bloemfontein Celtic on Wednesday, where Phunya Sele Sele dominated the match and Pirates had to wait for the hour mark to register their first shot on target. They also had to wait for the last 15 minutes to get a winner through substitute Siphesihle Ndlovu.

Davids is demanding improvement ahead of the Chiefs match.