Siwelele have crucial away goal
Tembo brands Celtic outright favourites for final berth
SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo says tomorrow's MTN8 semifinal second-leg is for Bloemfontein Celtic to lose.
Celtic entertain Matsatsantsa a Pitori in the second-leg at the Dr. Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein tomorrow at 3pm.
The first-leg ended in a 1-1 draw at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville last week. Siwelele scored a crucial away goal and have to avoid SuperSport scoring a goal to win the game to book their place in the cup final against either Orlando Pirates or Kaizer Chiefs.
“Celtic have the advantage. We don’t know if they will sit back or come at us. But what we know is that the pressure is on them because they have one foot in the final,” insisted Tembo.
Tembo, who won the same cup competition in the 2019-20 season, could not complete a sentence without mentioning that the pressure is on Siwelele.
“They rested a few players in their loss to Pirates on Wednesday, and that tells you how badly they want to be in the final. We don’t need to panic as we are still in the game, but Celtic have the crucial away goal. They played well in the first leg and gave us a few problems,” explained Tembo.
But the fact is that SuperSport were in this situation before on three occasions. They conceded two away goals in a 2-2 draw against Chiefs and won the return leg 1-0 in 2018. They were held to a 1-1 draw by arch-rivals Mamelodi Sundowns in the first leg and won the second-leg 2-0 in 2019.
In 2017, SuperSport drew 1-1 with Maritzburg in Pretoria but recorded a 2-0 win in KwaZulu-Natal in the second leg. Tembo and his charges know how to overcome a semi-final first leg deficit judging by their past three semi-final triumphs against all odds.
