Mngqithi wants to see a more clinical Downs

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi will use the Fifa international break to work on their goal-scoring exploits. Despite his team being at the top of the DStv Premiership log table with seven points and having scored five goals without conceding in their first three games, the coach wants to see his players take more responsibility upfront.

The soft-spoken coach welcomed the three points against their bogey team, Cape Town City, following a 2-0 victory at the Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday night. Lyle Lakay and Keletso Makgalwa scored either side of half-time to help their team collect the maximum points. But Mngqithi expected to see at least five goals in the match.

"We are still a work in progress. We are building a team and are happy with the three points, but not with the performance. We have a lot of new players that are still finding their feet and need more time to settle into the team,” he said.