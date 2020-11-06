Coach says scoring more will make team look good
Mngqithi wants to see a more clinical Downs
Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi will use the Fifa international break to work on their goal-scoring exploits. Despite his team being at the top of the DStv Premiership log table with seven points and having scored five goals without conceding in their first three games, the coach wants to see his players take more responsibility upfront.
The soft-spoken coach welcomed the three points against their bogey team, Cape Town City, following a 2-0 victory at the Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday night. Lyle Lakay and Keletso Makgalwa scored either side of half-time to help their team collect the maximum points. But Mngqithi expected to see at least five goals in the match.
"We are still a work in progress. We are building a team and are happy with the three points, but not with the performance. We have a lot of new players that are still finding their feet and need more time to settle into the team,” he said.
“I am happy with the result because we struggle against City, and I do not remember when was the last time we won a game here. I was happy to see both teams have a go at each other, and that is good for South African football.”
The ten-time Premiership champions will be in action in Pretoria against AmaZulu on November 22. But the Tshwane-based giants will not relax as they will get down to work to polish their finishing.
“We have a lot to work on during the break on our ball possession and retention. We are not taking care of the ball that well and have to improve the midfield and finish off the opportunities that we create. Our 3-0 win against Kaizer Chiefs deserved more than five goals, and we deserved more than five goals against City. But we are not taking our chances, and as coaches, we are working on this. In the past three seasons, we have not scored a lot of goals. We are looking at three goals per match to win the championship,” he added.
