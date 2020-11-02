Amakhosi could go another year without trophy

Kaizer Chiefs’ trophy drought could continue for another year following their MTN8 semifinal first leg 0-3 defeat to rivals Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Unless they overturn the scoreline in the second leg at FNB Stadium on Sunday, the five-year trophy drought will stretch to six.

The match against the Buccaneers also highlighted the lack of depth in their squad and it seems they will continue to struggle against big teams that have depth.

They lost with the same scoreline to Mamelodi Sundowns in their opening match of the DStv Premiership two weeks ago. Against Pirates it proved that lack of depth could be their downfall this season.

Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt nearly admitted that the tie is over but said his side would regroup and try again on Sunday.

“We will try to win the game. That’s the most important thing to do. That will be the most important thing,” Hunt told the media after the match.

“There is nothing we can change much. I know what I will do but I cannot change much. We need to keep on working with what we have got and try to make it better. That’s what we have to do.”

Before Pirates opened the floodgates, Chiefs had two big chances that would have seen them with a lead. But Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro failed to convert them.

Hunt believes that had they converted those chances, they would be talking a different story.

“Not good enough. Those two big chances we had before they scored, we could have made it 2-0, then it would have been a different game,” Hunt said. “But it is what it is. We will dust ourselves off and go again.”

Chiefs now face an uphill battle in the second leg as they need to score four goals without reply to win the match or three to force it to extra time and penalties.