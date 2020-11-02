SAA Technical CEO resigns

SAA confirmed on Monday that its technical CEO Adam Voss has resigned.

Voss joined SAA Technical in July 2019.

“We will announce an interim appointment for this role soon,” SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali said on Monday.

This follows the resignations of SAA chairperson Thandeka Mgoduso and Mango CEO Nico Bezuidenhout.

In recent weeks workers affiliated to the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) picketed to protest about Voss's absence from office.

Voss's resignation means all three entities – SAA, Mango and SAAT - will be without permanent CEOs.