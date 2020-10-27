Kwem prays Chilli Boys rub more salt into Chiefs' wounds

Chippa United are hoping to take advantage of wounded Kaizer Chiefs when the two teams meet in the DStv Premiership match at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth tonight (7.30pm).

Chiefs are reeling after their humiliating 0-3 defeat to champions Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium at the weekend.

Chippa striker Augustine Kwem said they would benefit from Chiefs’ desperation to return to winning ways.

“We are very prepared for the game and we are ready to play Chiefs,” Kwem told Sowetan yesterday.

“They will be coming here wounded and that will make it an open game for us because we also want to get off the mark in terms of winning.”

The Chilli Boys started their league campaign with a 1-1 draw against Cape Town City away and are coming into this game with their confidence high.

The 23-year-old Kwem, who scored the equalising goal against the Citizens to earn a precious point for his side, is expecting a different Chiefs team, who will put up a big fight as they search for their first points of the season.