Both teams looking for first three points of the season
Kwem prays Chilli Boys rub more salt into Chiefs' wounds
Chippa United are hoping to take advantage of wounded Kaizer Chiefs when the two teams meet in the DStv Premiership match at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth tonight (7.30pm).
Chiefs are reeling after their humiliating 0-3 defeat to champions Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium at the weekend.
Chippa striker Augustine Kwem said they would benefit from Chiefs’ desperation to return to winning ways.
“We are very prepared for the game and we are ready to play Chiefs,” Kwem told Sowetan yesterday.
“They will be coming here wounded and that will make it an open game for us because we also want to get off the mark in terms of winning.”
The Chilli Boys started their league campaign with a 1-1 draw against Cape Town City away and are coming into this game with their confidence high.
The 23-year-old Kwem, who scored the equalising goal against the Citizens to earn a precious point for his side, is expecting a different Chiefs team, who will put up a big fight as they search for their first points of the season.
“Against Sundowns they started with the young squad and we must expect a different team coming into this game. There might be a lot of changes, so we have to go there and play our normal game. Whoever will be on the pitch, it is our opponent,” Kwem said.
“I always play for the badge, I respect Chippa and I am ready to die on the pitch for the club. I’m not concerned about the big teams. Respect is off the field only.
“I hope after the final whistle we will be the team who will be smiling after getting a win. We are playing at home and we mustn’t lose.
“We know our supporters will be watching us. We need to give them something to enjoy while watching from home and get positive results against Chiefs.”
Amakhosi, meanwhile, will also be looking to continue their dominance against Chippa, having secured back-to-back victories in the league last season.
Fixtures (all 7.30pm)
Tonight: Chippa v Chiefs, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium; Leopards v Baroka, Thohoyandou Stadium
Tomorrow: Swallows v Celtic, Dobsonville Stadium; Pirates v Stellenbosch, Orlando Stadium; Maritzburg v Cape Town City, Harry Gwala Stadium; Sundowns v Tshakhuma, Loftus Stadium; TS Galaxy v AmaZulu, Mbombela Stadium; Arrows v SuperSport, Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.