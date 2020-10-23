Parker brushes off criticism from impatient fans

One of the main scapegoats for Kaizer Chiefs’ prolonged trophy-drought, Bernard Parker, is glossing over the criticism the Amakhosi faithful have been subjecting him to.

The 34-year-old Parker, alongside other senior players such as Willard Katsande and Mulomowandau Mathoho, have always attracted derision, with many supporters feeling they’re now dead wood, having been there as Amakhosi failed to win a cup in five years.

Speaking yesterday in a virtual media conference to preview their league opener against champions Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium tomorrow (3.30pm), Parker acknowledged that he’s hardly received love from the Amakhosi supporters, insisting he never pays attention to the naysayers.

“Since I joined Kaizer Chiefs 10 years ago, till today, I’ve always been adding my value to the team, but never been a favourite. But I have always been a team player, with my work rate, with my versatility … my intelligence and everything I give to the team,’’ said Parker.

“Most of the people don’t see that. People that have been in the game, people that know football and the coaches, they can identify the quality between players.''