Jordaan comes to Ntseki's defence, compares him to Pitso Mosimane

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki is going nowhere, according to SA Football Association president Danny Jordaan. Despite Bafana’s poor showing during their Fifa international friendlies against Namibia and Zambia in Rustenburg two weeks ago, Jordaan pleaded that the national coach be given a chance, and even compared him to the country's best coach Pitso Mosimane.

Ntseki was rebuked after Bafana's latest camp took his record to two losses from his five matches in charge, with only two wins against Mali and Sudan.

The poor showing in the North West raised concerns as to whether Bafana can qualify for the Cameroon 2022 Africa Cup of Nations finals. Bafana will lock horns with minnows Sao Tome in must-win back-to-back qualifiers next month.

But Jordaan has faith in Ntseki and believes that he will beat Sao Tome home and away. “Well, I think that it’s the life of coaches in this country. We’ve seen all coaches go through a rough patch and the same thing happened to our best coach Pitso Mosimane. We gave Mosimane a chance to prove himself with Bafana, and we must do the same thing for Ntseki,” said Jordaan.