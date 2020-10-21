'Chiefs can challenge for title despite transfer ban'

Even if Kaizer Chiefs fail to overturn a transfer ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), former defender Tlou Molekwane is optimistic that the club can mount a strong challenge in the DStv Premiership with the youngsters.

Chiefs are banned from signing players for two transfer windows related to the signings of Madagascan player Andriamirado "Dax" Andrianarimanana in 2018, complicating new coach Gavin Hunt’s first three years at Amakhosi.

Having watched Chiefs' come-from-behind 2-1 win against Maritzburg United at FNB Stadium in the MTN8 at the weekend, Molekwane was pleased to see youngsters given a chance by Hunt.

“Coach Gavin, even if you check his time at Bidvest Wits, a lot of players played under him from development. He is the coach who believes in young players,” Molekwane told Sowetan yesterday.

“I will say they will compete even if that ban is not concluded anytime soon. The sooner the coach introduces them, the better, and I was happy that he gave them a chance.

“After four or five games, those players will be settled in the team. It is the right time to be played because last season they were not. They were playing for five or 10 minutes. It is not enough, but you can see the hunger from them, I’m happy to see them playing.”

Against Maritzburg, Hunt introduced Happy Mashiane, Njabulo Blom and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, and it seems this could be their season to shine.