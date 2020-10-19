Coach Zinnbauer unhappy despite win against Cape Town City
New look Orlando Pirates better shine against Usuthu'
After watching his team huff and puff in their MTN8 victory against Cape Town City at the weekend, Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer is demanding an improvement in their next game.
The German tactician made a brutal assessment of his team’s first competitive game of the season. Bucs were made to sweat for their 1-0 victory against their bogey side at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night and their performance was far from convincing.
The 50-year-old mentor was at pains to explain why his team gave a below-par performance against the Mother City-based outfit. He barely has time to reflect on his charges’ performance as AmaZulu lie in wait in the DStv Premiership encounter at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Saturday at 8.15pm.
The Soweto giants fielded four of their new signings in the slender win over the Citizens. But the newbies did not have the best of games and struggled to win the Bucs faithful hearts on their debut. The best thing to come from the new players was the winning goal by Terrence Dzvukamanja.
Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo got the captain’s armband on his debut, a decision that took many by surprise. But the modest German coach defended that decision. “Thulani is a national team captain and a born leader. Giving him the captaincy was the right decision. When our regular captain, Happy Jele, is not on the field, Thulani wears the armband,” said Zinnbauer.
But the condition of the team and their lack of rhythm bothered him. “It was difficult to find combinations in the field. We must work on the conditioning of the players. But we don’t have much time to prepare as we have AmaZulu next. I hope to see a different team in the league game, and I demand to see improved performance. I am happy with the performance, but not the win,” said a relieved Zinnbauer.
The Buccaneers lost by the same scoreline to the Citizens in the bio-bubble, and getting one over their Cape visitors was their ultimate goal. Bucs talisman Thembinkosi Lorch didn't play, but the coach said he is still part of his plan for the new season. “He was on the bench and there was no need to play him. I decided not to use him, maybe he will play against AmaZulu. But he is part of my plans for next season.”
Man of the match Siphesihle Ndlovu shared his coach’s sentiments and hopes his team will play a brand of good football against Usuthu at the weekend. “I need to work harder on my game. As a team, we are taking it one day at a time. We hope to improve in the next game,” said Ndlovu.
The Citizens had Fagrie Lakay sent off 33 minutes into the first half, but Bucs failed to make their numerical advantage count.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.