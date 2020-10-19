New look Orlando Pirates better shine against Usuthu'

After watching his team huff and puff in their MTN8 victory against Cape Town City at the weekend, Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer is demanding an improvement in their next game.

The German tactician made a brutal assessment of his team’s first competitive game of the season. Bucs were made to sweat for their 1-0 victory against their bogey side at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night and their performance was far from convincing.

The 50-year-old mentor was at pains to explain why his team gave a below-par performance against the Mother City-based outfit. He barely has time to reflect on his charges’ performance as AmaZulu lie in wait in the DStv Premiership encounter at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Saturday at 8.15pm.

The Soweto giants fielded four of their new signings in the slender win over the Citizens. But the newbies did not have the best of games and struggled to win the Bucs faithful hearts on their debut. The best thing to come from the new players was the winning goal by Terrence Dzvukamanja.

Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo got the captain’s armband on his debut, a decision that took many by surprise. But the modest German coach defended that decision. “Thulani is a national team captain and a born leader. Giving him the captaincy was the right decision. When our regular captain, Happy Jele, is not on the field, Thulani wears the armband,” said Zinnbauer.