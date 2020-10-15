Nange snubbed TTM to pursue 'titles' with Chiefs

Remaining in Gauteng to try and win titles is what motivates Phathutshedzo Nange as he prepares to start training with Kaizer Chiefs from today.

Nange, who was given his clearance earlier this week by Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM), is expected to be one of Amakhosi's new signings should the club win their appeal against a two-window transfer ban.

Although he did not mention which team he will start training with, Sowetan has learned that the 28-year-old is one of the players Chiefs are looking to reinforce their squad with ahead of the upcoming season.

Chiefs have already invited Nange’s former teammate at now-defunct Bidvest Wits S’fiso Hlanti to train with them with the view of acquiring his services should their transfer ban appeal be successful.

Chiefs can sign players but cannot register them with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) until their ban appeal is successful.

“I can’t say much about that [which team I’m joining]. My manager knows much about it, and I will meet him soon, then I will know where I am going,” Nange told Sowetan yesterday.

“To be linked with big teams means that I’m doing well, but I have to do more. I have to win something, that's what every player wants. I won't lie to you. I have not won anything, so I have to do more to achieve that. But I’m happy to be linked with the big teams in the country.”