Taxi driver guilty of raping 14-year-old passenger in front of siblings

A taxi driver in Nelson Mandela Bay has been found guilty of raping a 14-year-old passenger in front of her two younger siblings.

Mongameli Jojo, 34, will be sentenced in November.

The Port Elizabeth regional court heard how, on March 24 2016, the teenage girl and her siblings, aged just three and four at the time, had taken a taxi from their mother’s house to their grandmother’s home nearby.

Instead of taking them to their destination, Jojo drove to a cemetery, where he raped the young girl in the vehicle in front of her two distraught siblings.