Coach Mapeza explains why he dumped TTM

Barely weeks after joining Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM), coach Norman Mapeza has decided to quit.

Mapeza cited unworkable conditions at TTM as one of the reasons he decided to leave the club on Sunday morning.

In the three weeks in which he has been preparing the team, the Zimbabwean coach was not given a contract by TTM, who will campaign in the DStv Premiership for the first time after they bought Bidvest Wits status.

Speaking to Sowetan from Zimbabwe yesterday, Mapeza said he thought he couldn’t help the team anymore despite the season yet to start. “This is a new club, and after what I saw I said I can’t help anymore in the three weeks I have been here,” Mapeza said.

“New players were coming, and I didn’t know much about the levels of their fitness. It was going to be difficult for me because I didn’t know much about when was the last time they played football. Some I understand they played in the bio-bubble, some they last played football in March before this Covid-19 outbreak. So, I thought it was going to be difficult to work like that with the team.”