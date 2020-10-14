Tembo upbeat about another top8 success

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo is optimistic that his team will retain their MTN8 title. Despite facing a team that they know little about, the 50-year-old Zimbabwean tactician is going into their quarterfinal encounter full of confidence.

The Tshwane giants visit new kids on the block Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) at the Thohoyandou Stadium in Venda on Saturday (3pm). While Matsatsantsa a Pitori are going into the game as favourites and in good shape, Tshakuma are a complete mess.

The outfit don't have a coach, and they are struggling to put together a decent team for the cup match. The defending champions beefed up their squad with six players: George Chigova from Polokwane City, Iqraam Rainers (Stellenbosch), Mpho Mathebula (Bidvest Wits), SA Under-20-star Keenan Phillips, Luckyboy Mokoena (Highlands Park) and Lucky Mohomi (Mamelodi Sundowns). Tembo said his new signings are still trying to settle into the team.

“Tshakuma is a dangerous team. We’ve had three weeks to prepare for this game and don’t lack much in terms of fitness. We are in good shape and have not lost too many players from last season,” said Tembo.