Chaos reigns supreme in TTM camp

Persistent rumours of chaos and unprofessionalism at Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) three days before their MTN8 match against SuperSport United at Thohoyandou Stadium indicate a disaster may be on the way for a club campaigning in the top division for the first time.

Having bought the status of Bidvest Wits a few months ago, nothing indicates TTM are ready for action as they have been beset by chaos, with the coach who started their pre-season walking out this week, a high-profile signing seemingly sacked and claims some players were stuck in Pretoria due to lack of transport.

But the club yesterday denied the allegations, with chief executive officer Sello Chokoe claiming he was hearing about some of the allegations for the first time.

Just days after coach Norman Mapeza left citing the same unprofessionalism at the club, insiders also confirmed to Sowetan that the team assembled by owner Masala Mulaudzi is clueless on how to run even basic errands to make the team tick for the new season.

Mapeza has been replaced by Joel Masutha, who was hired as a technical director but will now be on the bench against Matsatsantsa a Pitori on Saturday.

Oupa Manyisa, who only joined the club in July, is apparently no longer needed despite signing a two-year deal from Mamelodi Sundowns in June. The midfielder is certain to demand compensation as he could have secured his future elsewhere.