Khenyeza captivates Arrows despite his recent troubles

Barely two years after venturing into coaching, retired striker Mabhuti Khenyeza looks to be always spoilt for choice in finding new opportunities, despite his well-documented questionable behaviour.

Khenyeza’s latest fascinating step in coaching has seen him being roped in by Golden Arrows to be Mandla Ncikazi's second in command.

While the club’s chairperson, Mato Madlala, couldn't be reached to elaborate on Khenyeza’s arrival, as she never answered her phone, Arrows took to Twitter to confirm the former striker had joined the club to lend a hand in training the senior side, hinting he’d double-up as the reserve side’s mentor as well.

“The Lion is back! We can confirm that Mabhuti Khenyeza is back at the club. He will be assisting with the coaching of the first team as well as working closely with the Diski boys,'' said the Arrows tweet yesterday.

Khenyeza’s appointment follows the departure of head coach Steve Komphela, who joined Mamelodi Sundowns as a “senior coach” on Monday. Having been assisting Komphela, Ncikazi will now ascend to the head coaching role, with Khenyeza helping him.

Abafana Bes’thende are yet to confirm that Ncikazi is the new main coach, but an informant close to the club disclosed this to Sowetan yesterday. “Coach Mandla is the new head coach, sis Mato trusts him,’’ said the source.