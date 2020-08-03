AmaZulu and former assistant coach Mabhuti Khenyeza feud now over
AmaZulu and their former assistant coach Mabhuti Khenyeza have smoked the peace pipe.
In April, Usuthu took Khenyeza, who now coaches GladAfrica Championship side TS Galaxy, to the PSL Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC) for "breaching his contract...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue..
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.