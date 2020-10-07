Matlou makes move to Spanish side Eibar

The irony of Spanish side Eibar finding a solution to their defensive fragilities in Banyana Banyana’s Noko Matlou is that she initially made her name as a striker.

So lethal was Matlou in front of goal that her scoring prowess was one of the key reasons she became the first South African to be named African Women’s Footballer of the Year in 2018.

The 34-year-old central defender, who has been on Limpopo side Ma-Indies’ books for years, was converted to the less glamourous position by former Banyana coach Vera Pauw, when she joined the team in 2014.

Since the Moletji lass was no slouch as a goal-scorer, it beggared belief that Pauw would make this decision regarding someone who at one point had scored more goals than anyone on the continent (male or female), but six-years later, the Dutch woman looks like the greatest visionary.

This because Matlou once again went about developing herself into a world-class defender with the same razor-sharp focus that helped her terrorise goalkeepers and defences across the continent.

So when a position opened up at Eibar, and they asked fellow Banyana marvel Thembi Kgatlana for her thoughts, Matlou’s name came up.

“The team checked my profile and decided that my game suited them. Moving to Europe was always my dream, and knowing that it is finally happening is really exciting,” said Matlou.

Obstacles in getting to this point were many and varied, including the period she had to cool her heels on the sidelines while adjusting to her switch to defending. It saw her miss out on a number of international matches with her struggling to find her way back into the team.

“I was always confident I will excel in that position. I was on-board with the coach’s plan for me because she explained that I can compete at the back, read the game well and am strong in the air. And, I never give up.”

With regards on where this move will take her, her first step in Spain is to do what she has always done; adapt.

“I first have to adapt to the team, and get used to my teammates and familiarise myself with the new environment generally – from there I can fight for my spot and then do my best to help the team, get to know my teammates."