Fat Cats virtual race takes place on Sunday

The second Fat Cats 10km race takes place this Sunday, but it will all be virtual following disruptions brought about by Covid-19.

The club successfully launched and held the inaugural event at Waterfall Park at Mall of Africa in Midrand last year, which attracted a good turnout.

Race director Nnoni Mokgethi said Fat Cats were ready to set the bar even higher during this year’s event, despite the physical distance that will be separating participants.

“The club resolved to go virtual in 2020 to build on the success of the inaugural race. We want to ensure we do not lose momentum gained from last year. Although the race is virtual, this year will be no different as the race theme remains ‘a run for the whole family’,” she said.

“There will still be fun activities on race day and great prizes on offer for participants. We have also maintained the CSI [corporate social investment] element that is the core pillar of our movement, by using the race as a vehicle to put together a fund. This will be used to help alleviate pressure from school children that are adversely affected by Covid-19.”

All registrations for the race can be done through the Fat Cats website, www.fatcats.africa and the portal is administered by www.finishtime.co.za

Regrettably, there won’t be any manual registrations this year. Participants can run any time between 6am and 6pm on Sunday. Every runner will have to time their run and then submit that to the Finishtime website.

Fat Cats athletics chairperson Vongani Mashile said: “Our race committee has done wonderful work under trying circumstances. They were quick to adapt.”

Distances for Sunday's race include 10km, a 5km fun run, Nappy Dash (250m) and Kitten Miler (1.6km). Registration is free but entrants are encouraged to donate from R50 towards the Covid-19 relief fund.