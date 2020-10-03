If Kaizer Chiefs could come as close as they did to a league title in 2019-20‚ they will definitely challenge for the 2020-21 DStv Premiership under new coach Gavin Hunt‚ centreback Daniel Cardoso has said.

The 30-year-old centreback said that despite missing out on the 2019-20 Premiership title in heartbteaking fashion on the final day under Ernst Middendorp‚ Chiefs are in good spirits and shape to continue where they left off‚ challenging again in the coming campaign.

"We have worked pretty hard and we are getting into the groove‚" Cardoso said of Amakhosi's start to the preseason.

Chiefs have returned to training to begin their new dawn under the tutelage of four-time league winner Hunt at their Naturena base.

The former SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits coach is notorious for his tough preseasons.