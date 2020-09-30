Chiefs star hails new coach
Hunt holds key to my mojo - Billiat
As the arrival of Gavin Hunt at Kaizer Chiefs has left many excited, midfielder Khama Billiat is convinced the coach will get the better out of him.
Billiat was under intense scrutiny for Chiefs this past season due to his poor form.
He joined Chiefs on a free transfer two years ago with a sterling reputation as one of the leading performers after winning seven major titles with Mamelodi Sundowns.
The 30-year-old had an impressive debut season with Amakhosi after scoring 11 goals and contributing 10 assists in 38 matches across all the competitions.
But the Zimbabwean international failed to build on that in the recently concluded season as he scored only three goals as Chiefs blew the league title to Sundowns on the final day of the season.
“I’ve always wanted to work with him,” Billiat told Chiefs website.
“He’s a great coach who knows how to win. We have seen with him while coaching other clubs that no player is ever guaranteed to play. He’s a coach who brings the best out of you.
“He makes players feel happy and that’s what we needed. You can feel it at training, there is a different energy. He made it clear what he expected from me.”
Having failed to win the league title, the midfielder believes they will do better in the upcoming season especially with Hunt, who replaced fired Ernst Middendorp.
“A new coach will bring in different things, which is good. Challenges always bring the best out of us, players. We all want to do better than last season,” Billiat said.
“We had a good season as a team. We came so close to winning the league. It means that we have the soldiers and the capacity to succeed. We have to challenge ourselves to do just a bit more.”
Chiefs have returned to training to begin their new dawn under the tutelage of Hunt ahead of the upcoming season.
.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.