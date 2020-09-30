Hunt holds key to my mojo - Billiat

As the arrival of Gavin Hunt at Kaizer Chiefs has left many excited, midfielder Khama Billiat is convinced the coach will get the better out of him.

Billiat was under intense scrutiny for Chiefs this past season due to his poor form.

He joined Chiefs on a free transfer two years ago with a sterling reputation as one of the leading performers after winning seven major titles with Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 30-year-old had an impressive debut season with Amakhosi after scoring 11 goals and contributing 10 assists in 38 matches across all the competitions.

But the Zimbabwean international failed to build on that in the recently concluded season as he scored only three goals as Chiefs blew the league title to Sundowns on the final day of the season.

“I’ve always wanted to work with him,” Billiat told Chiefs website.