Norman Mapeza expected to be unveiled at TTM this week

Former Zimbabwean national team coach Norman Mapeza is expected to be announced and unveiled as the new head coach of Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) later this week.

TTM are currently busy with behind the scenes preparations for their debut season in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) after owner Masala Mulaudzi bought the status of Bidvest Wits a few months ago.

When the takeover of Wits was completed‚ TTM opted not to negotiate with former Wits coach Gavin Hunt who has since joined Kaizer Chiefs and he will be assisted by Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard at Naturena.

“As a club we are talking to a number of coaches but we are not in a position to mention any names at this stage. But an announcement on who will be our new coach is imminent‚” said TTM communications manager Tshidino Ndou.

Sources in Zimbabwe told TimesLive on Tuesday morning that negotiations between Mapeza and TTM officials are at an advanced stage with only a few details to be finalised.

“He [Mapeza] has been talking to them [TTM] for the past few weeks and a deal is imminent. He is waiting for the South African government to open the borders so that he can travel to Limpopo to finalise this deal and be unveiled to the media.

“I believe that TTM will be starting with their preseason very soon and it will be good that he is there when they start so that he is there from the beginning. You know that preseason is very important and he would like to be part of its planning and execution‚” said the Zimbabwean informant who is familiar with the developments.

Mapeza is no stranger to the PSL having been in charge of Chippa United between October 2019 and March 2020‚ before falling out with the club's management and returned to Zimbabwe.

During his time in Port Elizabeth‚ Mapeza managed Chippa in 20 matches in all competitions where they showed some fighting spirit and that is what TTM are hoping for during their maiden run in the PSL.

TTM’s players are expected to report for preseason this week in Pretoria or at the Royal Marang Hotel in Rustenburg and Mapeza will join them as soon as he has landed in the country and finalised all the paperwork.