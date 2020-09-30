Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat has given new coach Gavin Hunt a vote of confidence‚ saying he is a “great coach” and “knows how to win”.

The Zimbabwean international is looking to impress‚ ex-Bidvest Wits coach Hunt‚ who has won the Premiership four times with two different teams‚ and has many more domestic cup competitions under his belt.

“I’ve always wanted to work with him [coach Gavin Hunt]‚” said Billiat. “He’s a great coach who knows how to win [games].”

Chiefs’ first team squad has been back at training in anticipation of the October 24 DStv Premiership kickoff (the MTN8 starts on October 17) after having had a two-week off-season break.

The skilful 30-year-old Zimbabwean forward star admitted that preseason is not his “favourite pastime”‚ as it involves plenty of running. However‚ Billiat conceded‚ it needs to be done to be to prepare players to be “ready for the new season”.

Billiat said he is excited about Hunt’s approach.

“We have seen him‚ while coaching other clubs‚ that no player is ever guaranteed to play. He’s a coach who brings the best out of you‚” he said.

“He makes players feel happy and that’s what we needed. You can feel it at training‚ there is a different energy.”

Billiat feels confident that Hunt will help him get back “to my best”.

The Zimbabwean has already been taken aside by the coach at training for specificl personal instructions. “He made clear what he expected from me‚” said Billiat.