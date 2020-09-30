Sundowns have option to decline Pitso Mosimane’s resignation

Mamelodi Sundowns were scrambling to come to terms with Pitso Mosimane’s sudden resignation, with the club’s hierarchy holding an emergency meeting on Wednesday to respond to the shocking news.

A Sundowns statement was expected later in the day, but sources said Mosimane’s departure was still not confirmed as the club’s board can opt to decline him permission to walk out of the team following a successful eight-year spell that brought them 11 trophies.

“It’s true that the coach has tendered his resignation. But the club has to either accept or decline it. He has just signed a new four-year contract. He requested to be released from it on Tuesday. But the terms for termination are there,” a source said.

It is unlikely Mosimane will be convinced to stay on, however, given that relations between the club and the coach have reached a nadir after months of public strain, with the coach understood to be unhappy with the conditions under which he had to work at Chloorkop.

Sowetan's sister publication TimesLIVE reported that Mosimane is set to take up a coaching post at Al-Ahly, the Egyptian giants with whom he’s clashed on numerous in the CAF Champions League during his tenure at Sundowns.

Despite winning an historic treble in the just-concluded season, Mosimane was known to have strained relations with the Sundowns hierarchy, publicly stating “some people within” were not happy after the club clinched the Premiership title on September 5.

Rumours that he would leave first surfaced in September last year, but those were dismissed after he and club owner Patrice Motsepe appeared in a televised press conference for the renewal of his contract in May.

The new deal was to expire in 2024, but events of the past few weeks, coupled with the approach from Ahly, may have forced Mosimane’s hand to seek a new challenge.