Pitso Mosimane‚ tipped to coach Al Ahly‚ posts live video leaving OR Tambo Airport

By Marc Strydom - 01 October 2020 - 12:45
Mamelodi Sundowns supporters bid An emotional Pitso Mosimane with Kids and Wife Moira Mosimane departs OR Tambo International Airport on October 01, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Pitso departs to become the head coach of Al Ahly SC in Egypt.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane‚ who resigned in a bombshell announcement on Wednesday‚ has posted a live video on Instagram of himself and his family leaving to join his new international club‚ believed to be Al Ahly.

Mosimane said: "It has been difficult. It's an emotional stage. I have been humbled by Sundowns suporters. We will always love them. But ja‚ what can I say? Ja. That's it."

The video showed Mosimane and his family checking in their luggage for an international flight at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday.

Mosimane resigned as coach of Sundowns after seven-and-a-half highly successful years at president Patrice Motsepe’s billionaires after lengthy meetings that went late into Tuesday night.

Ahly and Mosimane are yet to confirm the Egyptian giants – Africa’s most successful club – as his next club.

Mosimane’as resignation at Sundowns came as a shock‚ just weeks after winning a treble‚ including the Premiership‚ with the Brazilians in 2019-20‚ and months after announcing a new three-year contract at the Pretoria giants in a televised press conference with Motsepe in May.

