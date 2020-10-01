Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane‚ who resigned in a bombshell announcement on Wednesday‚ has posted a live video on Instagram of himself and his family leaving to join his new international club‚ believed to be Al Ahly.

Mosimane said: "It has been difficult. It's an emotional stage. I have been humbled by Sundowns suporters. We will always love them. But ja‚ what can I say? Ja. That's it."

The video showed Mosimane and his family checking in their luggage for an international flight at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday.