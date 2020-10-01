Pitso sees Ahly move as opportunity to grow
Pitso Mosimane might have had run-ins with the Mamelodi Sundowns hierarchy in recent times but his abrupt departure from the team yesterday was put down more to potential for growth than sulking.
Among many things that upset Mosimane at Chloorkop was the expectation that he report to technical director José Ramón Alexanko, and the lengthy delay in confirming his contract extension when he could have signed with a new club in January...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.