Pitso sees Ahly move as opportunity to grow

Pitso Mosimane might have had run-ins with the Mamelodi Sundowns hierarchy in recent times but his abrupt departure from the team yesterday was put down more to potential for growth than sulking.



Among many things that upset Mosimane at Chloorkop was the expectation that he report to technical director José Ramón Alexanko, and the lengthy delay in confirming his contract extension when he could have signed with a new club in January...