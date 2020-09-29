Sundowns talisman Themba Zwane named inaugural SA Football Journalists’ Association men’s footballer of the year award

Mamelodi Sundowns talisman Themba Zwane has pipped his captain and teammate Hlompho Kekana to the inaugural SA Football Journalists’ Association (Safja) men’s footballer of the year award.

The Thembisa-born Bafana Bafana midfielder‚ who had yet another of his best seasons having scored 11 league goals with eight assists as Sundowns pipped Kaizer Chiefs to the Premiership title on the final day‚ was the outright winner ahead of his captain Kekana during a ceremony held in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

The skilful Zwane also beat off challenges from fellow nominees Peter Shalulile (Highlands Park)‚ Lebogang Manyama (Kaizer Chiefs) and Samir Nurkovic (Kaizer Chiefs).

The award of Footballer of the Season is voted for by journalis and held with high regard in world of football. Safja hopes that the gong can become to be highly recognized in South Africa.

Zwane received a trophy‚ a photo collage of their 2019-20 season and media training for an amateur club of their choice.