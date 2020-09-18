Why Langerman case went straight to Safa arbitration

Premier Soccer League (PSL) prosecutor Nande Becker has disclosed that they referred the Tebogo Langerman inquest straight to the SA Football Association (Safa) without putting it through a normal disciplinary committee to speed up the process as it’s “an urgent” matter.



The Langerman matter, arbitrated by Safa’s senior counsel (SC) Gcina Malindi, will be heard on Friday next week (September 25) at 10am. ..