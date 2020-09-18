Why Langerman case went straight to Safa arbitration
Premier Soccer League (PSL) prosecutor Nande Becker has disclosed that they referred the Tebogo Langerman inquest straight to the SA Football Association (Safa) without putting it through a normal disciplinary committee to speed up the process as it’s “an urgent” matter.
The Langerman matter, arbitrated by Safa’s senior counsel (SC) Gcina Malindi, will be heard on Friday next week (September 25) at 10am. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.