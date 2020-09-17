It's win or bust for Ajax

In their bid to earn promotion back to the Premiership in the new season, Ajax Cape Town will need a victory against Black Leopards in their final match in the playoffs tomorrow at Rand Stadium (3pm).

Victory will take Urban Warriors to nine points at the top of the table, but the same goes for Leopards. It's therefore a do or die for both, even though Leopards still have a game in – against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) on Monday at FNB Stadium.

Following their 5-1 thumping of TTM on Tuesday at Bidvest Stadium, Ajax moved top of the mini-log standings, equal with Leopards on six points but with a superior goal difference.

If Leopards win tomorrow, they will retain their Premiership status, but should they lose, the outcome of the last play-off fixture between Lidoda Duvha and TTM on Monday will decide the eventual winners of the play-offs.

Ajax coach Calvin Marlin said he doesn't care how many goals his side will score tomorrow, as long as they win the match against Leopards and put pressure on them.

“Big game on Friday; a must-win for us, we have to get a positive result,” Marlin said.

“I’m not going to say how many goals we will need. I think we need a victory and get three points and put pressure on Leopards to win in their last game.”

Marlin also gave praise to his players after they came from a goal down to win 5-1, which has now put them in a good position, especially if they can beat Leopards by more than two goals.

“We looked like we were a bit nervous in the first half for some reason. Second half we came and we played with very little fear. You could see the difference,” Marlin said.