Chippa need one point to survive relegation

Chippa United may need just a point to make sure of their place in the Premiership next season but coach Lehlohonolo Seema said his troops will be gunning for all three against Golden Arrows in the season finale at Orlando Stadium tomorrow (3.30pm).



The Chilli Boys have maintained their 12th spot on the log despite their 1-0 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday and remain on 31 points and only three points adrift of Baroka. ..