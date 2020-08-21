Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Lebohang Maboe says his side need to change their fortunes in the remaining six matches after an indifferent run of results since the resumption of the Absa Premiership season after the Covid-19-enforced break.

The Brazilians have missed out on an opportunity of exerting sustained pressure on log-leaders Kaizer Chiefs as they have managed only two points from a possible nine over their last three matches.

Sundowns drew with Orlando Pirates and Highlands Park and lost to Cape Town City in a space of seven days and they return to action on Friday with a clash against Maritzburg United at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

The clash against Maritzburg is a must-win for Sundowns as they have an opportunity to take advantage of the slip made by Chiefs with the Soweto giants’ loss to Bloemfontein Celtic on Wednesday‚ which left the gap at the top to six points. Downs have a game in hand.

According to Maboe‚ to be able to get the better of Maritzburg‚ Sundowns need to get their groove back‚ which has been strangely absent in their recent three matches against Pirates‚ Highlands Park and Cape Town City.