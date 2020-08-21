Soccer

Sundowns hope to bounce back against 'fighters' Maritzburg

21 August 2020 - 08:47
Neville Khoza Journalist
Surprise Ralani of Cape Town City challenged by Gaston Sirino and Lebohang Maboe of Mamelodi Sundowns.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/Gallo Images/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns will be desperate to capitalise on Kaizer Chiefs’ failure to extend their lead on top of the log by beating Maritzburg United at Lucas Moripe Stadium tonight (6pm).

Chiefs' loss to Bloemfontein Celtic on Wednesday meant the gap is still six points and it could be cut to half should Sundowns beat Maritzburg.

The Brazilians are also seeking redemption after losing 2-3 to Cape Town City at Loftus Versfeld on Monday night and know they cannot afford to drop any more points this time in the title race.

A Sundowns victory will put pressure on Amakhosi, who will only be in action on Sunday  against Stellenbosch at Orlando Stadium.

But having seen Maritzburg come from two goals down to make it 2-2 against Black Leopards before losing 2-3 at FNB, Downs coach Pitso Mosimane expects a fierce match from the Team of Choice.

“You must know what kind of a team they are, they fight a lot, they were losing 2-0 against Leopards, they came back and made it 2-2,” Mosimane said to Sundowns media department.

While he was not pleased with his side after they conceded first against Highlands Park and the Citizens, Mosimane hopes they will keep it tight at the back this time.

“I just hope we don’t concede a goal too early because the last two games we have been chasing the game. So hopefully, we don’t chase the game and we lead, that will be nice. Like we led against Bidvest Wits and we ended up winning. Probably, we will start properly with Maritzburg United.”

Mosimane also said he could have Mosa Lebusa, Ricardo Nascimento and Anele Ngcongca back for tonight after recovering from their respective injuries. Meanwhile, Maritzburg United will also be looking to return to winning ways after losing to Leopards on Sunday.

