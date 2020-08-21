Sundowns hope to bounce back against 'fighters' Maritzburg

Mamelodi Sundowns will be desperate to capitalise on Kaizer Chiefs’ failure to extend their lead on top of the log by beating Maritzburg United at Lucas Moripe Stadium tonight (6pm).

Chiefs' loss to Bloemfontein Celtic on Wednesday meant the gap is still six points and it could be cut to half should Sundowns beat Maritzburg.

The Brazilians are also seeking redemption after losing 2-3 to Cape Town City at Loftus Versfeld on Monday night and know they cannot afford to drop any more points this time in the title race.

A Sundowns victory will put pressure on Amakhosi, who will only be in action on Sunday against Stellenbosch at Orlando Stadium.