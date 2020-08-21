Nelson Mandela Bay acting municipal manager arrested

Nelson Mandela Bay acting municipal manager was arrested early on Friday morning.

Hawks spokesperson Lwando Zenzile said the manager was arrested on allegations of fraud and corruption.

This, he said, was linked to the human settlements department, of which acting municipal manager is housing delivery director.

He was arrested at 4:55am.

Zenzile said a second person was arrested, but she was not a municipal official.

The woman owns a company that does business with the municipality.

“We are continuing with our arrests,” Zenzile said.

