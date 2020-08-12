Baroka resume fight to stay up

Now that they are out of the Nedbank Cup, Baroka FC midfielder Gerald Phiri Junior wants his side to put all their focus on the remaining Absa Premiership matches to ensure they beat the relegation axe.

Baroka lost 3-0 to Bloemfontein Celtic in the cup semifinals at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, and that could be a blessing in disguise for them.

Phiri said though they wanted to go all the way and win the cup, they will now focus on surviving the chop.

Baroka face fellow relegation strugglers AmaZulu at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday (1.30pm) in a match both teams cannot afford to drop points.

"I think this is the only way to go; we don't have anything left to play for except for the league, so I think that's where we should focus on right now," Phiri told Sowetan yesterday.