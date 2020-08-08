The cobwebs of five months inactive tripped the two teams to a clumsy display as Bloemfontein Celtic displayed the greater vigour brushing past 10-man Baroka FC 3-0 in Saturday afternoon’s nondescript Nedbank Cup semifinal return to football.

The goals at Orlando Stadium came from Ndumiso Mabena five minutes into first-half injury time‚ and Victor Letsoalo from and 83rd-minute penalty‚ and again in the 90th.

After a four-month break with no local professional football in sight due to the coronavirus pandemic‚ one would have hoped for the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to resume the 2019-20 season with aplomb‚ with a match featuring one or two of the top three giants of SA football.

But such was the way that the proceedings were suddenly halted on March 16 that the PSL had no option but to kickstart things with a double header of the Nedbank Cup semifinals on Saturday. Not a bad idea at all‚ if only all those teams were as good as the lofty spot they’d worked hard to occupy.

One hundred and forty six days ago Baroka FC‚ who have never been in the final of this competition‚ managed to beat their neighbours and 2011 runners-up Black Leopards 1-0 to book a semifinal date with Bloemfontein Celtic.